112 School Street

Amenities

microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED, FRESHLY PAINTED AND VERY CLEAN. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING TO DOWNTOWN GENEVA WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SHORT DRIVE ACROSS TOWN TO GENEVA TRAIN STATION, AND CLOSE TO FOX RIVER AND MANY OTHER AMENITIES. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES: GAS, WATER ELECTRIC, CABLE/INTERNET AND RUBBISH REMOVAL. TENANTS WILL SHARE RESPONSIBILITY OF CLEARING WINTER ELEMENTS FROM SIDEWALK AND DRIVEWAY. CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. QUESTIONS CONTACT AGENT.