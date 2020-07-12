8300 Reva Bay Lane

Amenities

Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area. Each unit comes with 2 unassigned parking spaces plus 1 carport, walk-in closets, washer/dryer in each unit & a storage locker. Each unit is individually metered for gas & electric. $105 Fee for Water/Sewer & Village Sticker will be ADDED to Lease. Garbage is INCLUDED in the Monthly Rent. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Boat slips are available for $750 per season.