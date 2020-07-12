All apartments in Fox Lake
8300 Reva Bay Lane
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 AM

8300 Reva Bay Lane

8300 Reva Bay Lane · (847) 951-7505
Location

8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL 60020

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area. Each unit comes with 2 unassigned parking spaces plus 1 carport, walk-in closets, washer/dryer in each unit & a storage locker. Each unit is individually metered for gas & electric. $105 Fee for Water/Sewer & Village Sticker will be ADDED to Lease. Garbage is INCLUDED in the Monthly Rent. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Boat slips are available for $750 per season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Reva Bay Lane have any available units?
8300 Reva Bay Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8300 Reva Bay Lane have?
Some of 8300 Reva Bay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Reva Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Reva Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Reva Bay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Reva Bay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Reva Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Reva Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 8300 Reva Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8300 Reva Bay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Reva Bay Lane have a pool?
No, 8300 Reva Bay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Reva Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 8300 Reva Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Reva Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Reva Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Reva Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Reva Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
