Forest Lake, IL
23636 North Overhill Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

23636 North Overhill Drive

23636 North Overhill Drive · (847) 710-5898
Location

23636 North Overhill Drive, Forest Lake, IL 60047

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Many updates in this 3 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath home in convenient Forest Lake. You will be living well and entertaining will be easy in the spacious and open living room, dining area and kitchen. The finished lower level is huge with a cozy fireplace and large storage room. This family home has so many special features like hardwood flooring, and newer carpeting in all 3 bedrooms! The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan & private bath. Kitchen has a newer stainless steel refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, plus a brand new faucet. This home is super clean and move in ready! Water heater replaced 2020. Additional storage areas in the 2 car garage. Great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23636 North Overhill Drive have any available units?
23636 North Overhill Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23636 North Overhill Drive have?
Some of 23636 North Overhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23636 North Overhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23636 North Overhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23636 North Overhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23636 North Overhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Lake.
Does 23636 North Overhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23636 North Overhill Drive offers parking.
Does 23636 North Overhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23636 North Overhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23636 North Overhill Drive have a pool?
No, 23636 North Overhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23636 North Overhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 23636 North Overhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23636 North Overhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23636 North Overhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23636 North Overhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23636 North Overhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
