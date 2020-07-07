23636 North Overhill Drive

Amenities

Welcome Home! Many updates in this 3 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath home in convenient Forest Lake. You will be living well and entertaining will be easy in the spacious and open living room, dining area and kitchen. The finished lower level is huge with a cozy fireplace and large storage room. This family home has so many special features like hardwood flooring, and newer carpeting in all 3 bedrooms! The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan & private bath. Kitchen has a newer stainless steel refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, plus a brand new faucet. This home is super clean and move in ready! Water heater replaced 2020. Additional storage areas in the 2 car garage. Great opportunity!