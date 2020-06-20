9313 Marbarry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8



3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Large dining area with sliding doors to backyard. Laundry Room off kitchen and 2 car garage with lots of shelves. Master bedroom with carpet, tray ceilings, ceiling fans and natural light from bay windows and walk-in closet. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and large vanity. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have carpeted floors. Hall full bath with tub/shower combination. Enter the partially finished basement from an open-finished stairway. Large family room with wood laminate flooring and storage area in the basement. Small pets are negotiable with a $500 deposit. Available NOW



Room Dimensions

Foyer 6' x 5'

Living Room 15' x 21'

Dining Room 10' x 10'

Kitchen 10' x 10'

Laundry Room 7' x 5'

Master Bedroom 15' x 12'

Master Bath 9' x 5'

Bedroom 10' x 10'

Bedroom 10' x 10'

Hall Bath 6' x 4'

Family Room lower level 21' x 20'

Storage lower level 30' x 23'