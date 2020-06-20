All apartments in Fairview Heights
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

9313 Marbarry Dr

9313 Marbarry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Large dining area with sliding doors to backyard. Laundry Room off kitchen and 2 car garage with lots of shelves. Master bedroom with carpet, tray ceilings, ceiling fans and natural light from bay windows and walk-in closet. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and large vanity. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have carpeted floors. Hall full bath with tub/shower combination. Enter the partially finished basement from an open-finished stairway. Large family room with wood laminate flooring and storage area in the basement. Small pets are negotiable with a $500 deposit. Available NOW

Room Dimensions
Foyer 6' x 5'
Living Room 15' x 21'
Dining Room 10' x 10'
Kitchen 10' x 10'
Laundry Room 7' x 5'
Master Bedroom 15' x 12'
Master Bath 9' x 5'
Bedroom 10' x 10'
Bedroom 10' x 10'
Hall Bath 6' x 4'
Family Room lower level 21' x 20'
Storage lower level 30' x 23'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9313 Marbarry Dr have any available units?
9313 Marbarry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Heights, IL.
What amenities does 9313 Marbarry Dr have?
Some of 9313 Marbarry Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9313 Marbarry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9313 Marbarry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9313 Marbarry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9313 Marbarry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9313 Marbarry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9313 Marbarry Dr does offer parking.
Does 9313 Marbarry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9313 Marbarry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9313 Marbarry Dr have a pool?
No, 9313 Marbarry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9313 Marbarry Dr have accessible units?
No, 9313 Marbarry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9313 Marbarry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9313 Marbarry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9313 Marbarry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9313 Marbarry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
