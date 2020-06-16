5515 Old Collinsville Rd.

Amenities

Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped

Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store

Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old Collinsville Rd., 13,900 Vehicles Per Day

Close to Major Retailers, Hospitality, Hospitals, Recreation & Restaurants

25 Minutes from St. Louis, MO

10 Minutes from Scott Air Force Base

Less than 4 Miles from I-64, (Exit 16)

Great Opportunity for Coffee Shop, Yogurt/Ice Cream Shop, Professional Office, etc.

Shared Parking with Creative Landscapes and Garden Center. Zoned PB by City of Fairview Heights.

Lease Rate is $1,650 per month Gross. Landlord will offer free rent in exchange for Tenants Build out expense.