Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

5515 Old Collinsville Rd.

5515 Old Collinsville Road · (618) 624-2111
Location

5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped
Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store
Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old Collinsville Rd., 13,900 Vehicles Per Day
Close to Major Retailers, Hospitality, Hospitals, Recreation & Restaurants
25 Minutes from St. Louis, MO
10 Minutes from Scott Air Force Base
Less than 4 Miles from I-64, (Exit 16)
Great Opportunity for Coffee Shop, Yogurt/Ice Cream Shop, Professional Office, etc.
Shared Parking with Creative Landscapes and Garden Center. Zoned PB by City of Fairview Heights.
Lease Rate is $1,650 per month Gross. Landlord will offer free rent in exchange for Tenants Build out expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

