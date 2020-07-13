Apartment List
82 Apartments under $900 for rent in Evanston, IL

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 16 at 05:59pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
339 Howard 3
339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
360 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676 Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students! Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with
Results within 1 mile of Evanston

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7755 N Sheridan Rd
7755 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
Rogers Park Studio Walk to Red Line- Pets OK - Property Id: 304643 Location: 7755 North Sheridan, #1, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park) Rent: $795 Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pets ok Laundry: In building Parking: Street STUDIO/1BATH MONTHLY

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1429 Lunt
1429 W Lunt Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
467 sqft
Valuable studio in Rogers Park features updated kitchen, spacious living area, great closet space, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11
1649 W Jonquil Ter, Chicago, IL
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HEAT and Cooking gas all included. Really nice Studio!! 600 sq ft. the price is right, Nice court yard in east rogers park. Walking distance to lake 1 block from red line train stop. (Howard Stop).

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1412 W Chase Ave 607
1412 West Chase Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice studio by Jarvis Redline and Lake Michigan! - Property Id: 214820 Nice top floor studio with all utilities included by the Lake and Redline *Free heat, water, gas, electric *Updated kitchen *Hardwood floors *5 minute walk to the Lake, Jarvis

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1347 West Estes Avenue - 1347-F4
1347 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Only a block to the lake and heat included! Courtyard building in a fantastic Rogers Park location with an 86 Walk Score. Available now. Sunny, 575 sf studio unit is basic but clean and features hardwood floors and separate dining area off kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7735 N Sheridan Rd
7735 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
MASSIVE STUDIO IN EAST ROGERS! SO MUCH SPACE! - Property Id: 250850 Location: 7735 N Sheridan Rd, Rogers Park, 60626 Rent: $795 Bedrooms: Studio Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street - Less then 15 minute walk to CTA

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7606 North Paulina Street
7606 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW REHABBED APARTMENT LOCATED STEPS TO CTA RED LINE STOP***4 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE LAKEFRONT AND BEACH***THIS UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT , NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*** LAUNDRY AND JANITOR ON SITE***WELL MANAGED
Results within 5 miles of Evanston
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Uptown
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$845
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$886
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
398 sqft
Wolcott Terrace is a beautiful courtyard property in Ravenswood. It has a modern charming interior and a vintage, Roaring Twenties-inspired exterior and porticoes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Have you ever dreamed of living at the beach? Where the sounds of the waves nearby provide the soundtrack to your life? Well, at 1331 W. Estes, that dream can be yours with Lake Michigan beachfront less than a block away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the midst of Chicagos northernmost neighborhood, on a quiet tree-lined street, sits 1135 W. Pratt. This newly restored residential building is a great spot to enjoy a different style of city living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4600-06 N. Winchester / 1940-54 W. Wilson This Ravenswood corner building hosts studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments, having both vintage and modern options. They range in size from 350 to 820 sqft.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Just off of Touhy Avenue, a mere mile from the beautiful Loyola Park and beachfront, sits 1900 W. Rogers Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 16 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,065
Does your dream street lead to the beach? So does Columbia Avenue, home to stunning trees, gorgeous views and 1063 W. Columbia.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 6 at 12:17am
Contact for Availability
Lakeview
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$855
The history surrounding the Chicago Cubs is legendary filled with failure, hope and goats. And, 3834 N. Sheffield is home to a slice of that history, as a once hip apartment hotel for Cubs players in the early 1900s.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Edgewater
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$871
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
630 sqft
Sheridan Glen Apartments are steps away from Lake Michigan and the beach--just south of Loyola University, with quick access to CTA and Lake Shore Drive.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1234 W Loyola Ave
1234 West Loyola Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
Studio by Loyola EL stop with heat included! - Property Id: 198038 Studio in walking distance to Loyola University, Loyola train stop and many options for groceries, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1127 W Farwell Ave 207
1127 West Farwell Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
1 Bedroom
Ask
1127 W Farwell Ave #207, Chicago, IL, 60626 - Property Id: 298043 Newly rehabbed studio located steps from the lake, Loyola University, and the CTA Red line. This unit features new appliances, floors, and a marble bath with jetted tub.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4236 N Broadway St
4236 North Broadway, Chicago, IL
Studio
$900
400 sqft
Buena Park- Studio Heat inclued! - Property Id: 209215 Great location in Buena Park!! This great studio features carpet, FREE HEAT, on-site laundry, easy access to public transportation and tons more! Parking is available at the building for $150

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6711 N. California 1E
6711 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
West Ridge large studio with heat included! - Property Id: 303031 West Ridge great location and cute apartment complex. Laundry on site, parking off street for only $20/month. Heat and water included in rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6709 N California Ave 1N
6709 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio/ separate kitchen/heat included! - Property Id: 303069 Large studio apartment with carpeted living area, separate kitchen with white appliances and ample amount of cabinet and counter space, generous closet space and updated charming

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
6972 N Sheridan Rd
6972 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$900
1 Bedroom
Ask
Upgraded Studio.

July 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,547 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Evanston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Evanston, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,547 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Evanston fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

