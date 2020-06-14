31 Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL with gym

City Guide for Elgin, IL

Greetings, present and future residents of Elgin! Situated about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago on the banks of the Fox River, Elgin is a popular residential destination for leasers who covet Chicagoland lodgings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Sound like a good fit for you? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the dwellings of your dreams may be just a few clicks anyway.