Apartment List
/
IL
/
elgin
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elgin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast
Results within 1 mile of Elgin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
55 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
37 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1982 Diamond Head Trail
1982 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Great rental opportunity in sought after Cambridge Lakes! 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bath Newer Duplex. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Large living & family rooms. First floor laundry/mud room, attached 2 car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1675 Sandcastle Lane
1675 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room...
Results within 5 miles of Elgin
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 Locksley Dr
217 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
52 VENETO Court
52 Veneto Ct, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1777 sqft
ONLY RENTAL AVAILABLE IN VILLAS OF CAMBRIDGE, THIS LUXURIOUS TOWNHHOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVE WITH EAST WEST EXPOSURE HAS THE LOOK AND FEEL OF A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
Results within 10 miles of Elgin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
City Guide for Elgin, IL

Greetings, present and future residents of Elgin! Situated about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago on the banks of the Fox River, Elgin is a popular residential destination for leasers who covet Chicagoland lodgings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Sound like a good fit for you? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the dwellings of your dreams may be just a few clicks anyway.

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Elgin … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Elgin, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elgin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Elgin 1 BedroomsElgin 2 BedroomsElgin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElgin 3 BedroomsElgin Apartments with Balcony
Elgin Apartments with GarageElgin Apartments with GymElgin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElgin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsElgin Apartments with Parking
Elgin Apartments with PoolElgin Apartments with Washer-DryerElgin Dog Friendly ApartmentsElgin Luxury PlacesElgin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILGurnee, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Judson UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago