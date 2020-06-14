Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Edwardsville, IL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
Results within 1 mile of Edwardsville

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
Results within 5 miles of Edwardsville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2616 State Street
2616 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Edwardsville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Spanish Lake
144 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Christian Hill
1 Unit Available
206 State Street A
206 State St, Alton, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Lincoln Lofts overlooking downtown Alton - Property Id: 301018 *NO IN PERSON TOURS AT THIS TIME - PRERESERVE WITH DEPOSIT (if unit is still available when it becomes vacant a video tour will be available)* Gorgeous 2nd

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2419 STATE Street
2419 State St, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Two Bedroom Unit in Hills Parkview Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 12 Living Room, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom with Ceramic Tiled

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2608 State Street
2608 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1051 BERMUDA
1051 Bermuda Dr, Holiday Shores, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Holiday Shores. Edwardsville School District. Hardwood flooring in living/dining/kitchen areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room.

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edwardsville, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edwardsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

