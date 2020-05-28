523 North 29th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in East Saint Louis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen - gas stove, microwave & refrigerator included, updated bathroom, storage, fenced yard, washer/dryer hookup, full basement, and house fully rehabbed. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except - Sewer and Trash which is included with unit.

NO PETS ALLOWED. PARKING IS IN THE DRIVEWAY.

Date Available: May 22nd 2020. $850/month rent. $850 security deposit required. Please contact Silverado Enterprises, LLC at 618-247-4757 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.