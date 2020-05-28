All apartments in East St. Louis
Find more places like 523 North 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East St. Louis, IL
/
523 North 29th Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

523 North 29th Street

523 North 29th Street · (618) 247-4757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

523 North 29th Street, East St. Louis, IL 62205
Claremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in East Saint Louis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen - gas stove, microwave & refrigerator included, updated bathroom, storage, fenced yard, washer/dryer hookup, full basement, and house fully rehabbed. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except - Sewer and Trash which is included with unit.
NO PETS ALLOWED. PARKING IS IN THE DRIVEWAY.
Date Available: May 22nd 2020. $850/month rent. $850 security deposit required. Please contact Silverado Enterprises, LLC at 618-247-4757 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 North 29th Street have any available units?
523 North 29th Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 North 29th Street have?
Some of 523 North 29th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 North 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 North 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 North 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 North 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East St. Louis.
Does 523 North 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 523 North 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 523 North 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 North 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 North 29th Street have a pool?
No, 523 North 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 North 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 523 North 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 North 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 North 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 North 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 North 29th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 523 North 29th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCahokia, ILFairview Heights, ILCollinsville, ILGranite City, ILShiloh, ILJennings, MO
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MOColumbia, ILGlen Carbon, ILMehlville, MOGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOAffton, MOEdwardsville, ILRichmond Heights, MOCastle Point, MOFreeburg, ILMaplewood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity