Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

15103 Beachview Ter

15103 Beachview Terrace · (312) 574-0219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL 60419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821

This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows. Both bathrooms are fully upgraded and also the kitchen with new GRANITE countertops! The rent is $1,800 per month with a $1,800 security deposit. This home also offers spacious front and back yards providing plenty of playing room for kids! This house is ready for move-in and accepting applicants for July 1st!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294821
Property Id 294821

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

