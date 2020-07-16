All apartments in Dolton
Find more places like 14924 Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dolton, IL
/
14924 Oak Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

14924 Oak Street

14924 Oak Street · (708) 771-5977 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dolton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14924 Oak Street, Dolton, IL 60419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14924 Oak Street · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Ranch 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with Garage - Adorable 1 story ranch 3 bedroom home with one car garage . Easy living all on one level. Super clean and freshly painted to match any decor. Tenants responsible for all utilities, landscaping, weeding and snow removal. Tenants must have 3 times the monthly income to rent and fair to decent credit.

UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! Professionally managed. We handle all your tenant concerns, calls and maintenance. We set up everything for easy access via email, texting or calls. You have access to your own tenant portal to pay your rent on-line directly through your bank account or request a maintenance need.

WE DO NOT TAKE CASH ON SITE. YOU MUST APPLY AT OUR WEBSITE

$50 application fee. Apply online at www.advocaterm.com for each person 18 yrs or older and provide the following documents as attachments:

Required Docs to be attached to application:
W2
3 current paycheck stubs
Copy of photo ID

Contact:
Sandra
708-771-5977 Ext 260
Email: srodriguez@advocatepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14924 Oak Street have any available units?
14924 Oak Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14924 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
14924 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14924 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 14924 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dolton.
Does 14924 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 14924 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 14924 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14924 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14924 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 14924 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 14924 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 14924 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14924 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14924 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14924 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14924 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14924 Oak Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lumen Dorchester Townhomes
1450 East 154th Place
Dolton, IL 60419

Similar Pages

Dolton 1 BedroomsDolton 2 Bedrooms
Dolton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDolton Apartments with Parking
Dolton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Hammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILPortage, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INWilmette, ILHarvey, ILLockport, IL
Maywood, ILBlue Island, ILPark Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity