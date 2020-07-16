14924 Oak Street

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Ranch 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with Garage - Adorable 1 story ranch 3 bedroom home with one car garage . Easy living all on one level. Super clean and freshly painted to match any decor. Tenants responsible for all utilities, landscaping, weeding and snow removal. Tenants must have 3 times the monthly income to rent and fair to decent credit.



UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! Professionally managed. We handle all your tenant concerns, calls and maintenance. We set up everything for easy access via email, texting or calls. You have access to your own tenant portal to pay your rent on-line directly through your bank account or request a maintenance need.



WE DO NOT TAKE CASH ON SITE. YOU MUST APPLY AT OUR WEBSITE



$50 application fee. Apply online at www.advocaterm.com for each person 18 yrs or older and provide the following documents as attachments:



Required Docs to be attached to application:

W2

3 current paycheck stubs

Copy of photo ID



Contact:

Sandra

708-771-5977 Ext 260

Email: srodriguez@advocatepm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5110047)