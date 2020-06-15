All apartments in Dolton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

14509 Chicago Rd

14509 Chicago Road · (708) 314-6727
Location

14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL 60419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14509 Chicago Rd · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent. There are hardwood floors, new water heater, fenced in yard, 2 car detached garage! Section 8 ready! 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.

Move in ready and call Karen at 312 350 4426 to schedule a viewing.

Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address. WE WILL NOT REVIEW OR USE OTHER COMPANIES BACKGROUND CREDIT INFORMATION FOR THIS PROPERTY. **ALL SECTION 8 VOUCHERS are required to be for the minimum # of bedrooms that the property is listed for.

(RLNE5452472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14509 Chicago Rd have any available units?
14509 Chicago Rd has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14509 Chicago Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14509 Chicago Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14509 Chicago Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14509 Chicago Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14509 Chicago Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14509 Chicago Rd does offer parking.
Does 14509 Chicago Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14509 Chicago Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14509 Chicago Rd have a pool?
No, 14509 Chicago Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14509 Chicago Rd have accessible units?
No, 14509 Chicago Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14509 Chicago Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14509 Chicago Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14509 Chicago Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14509 Chicago Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
