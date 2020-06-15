14509 Chicago Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent. There are hardwood floors, new water heater, fenced in yard, 2 car detached garage! Section 8 ready! 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.



Move in ready and call Karen at 312 350 4426 to schedule a viewing.



Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address. WE WILL NOT REVIEW OR USE OTHER COMPANIES BACKGROUND CREDIT INFORMATION FOR THIS PROPERTY. **ALL SECTION 8 VOUCHERS are required to be for the minimum # of bedrooms that the property is listed for.



(RLNE5452472)