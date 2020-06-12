/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
90 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Deerfield, IL
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Manuss North Shore Estates
1 Unit Available
2820 Dundee Road
2820 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Rarely available The Cambridge Court 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths condo in a complex for rent! The unit just repainted t/o, great kitchen, large living/dining room. Master bedroom w/ closet and half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2298 Green Bay Road
2298 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1248 sqft
This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
683 Prestwick Lane
683 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1797 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
712 Oakwood Avenue
712 Oakwood Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2300 sqft
Located in the heart of Lake Forest,this second floor rental unit features under-ground garage parking for two cars,exquisite interior detailing,9ft ceiling,fully equipped kitchen and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
375 PLUM CREEK Drive
375 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO INCLUDING HEATED GARAGE! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND WALKING CLOSET. UPDATED BATHROOMS.
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Northbrook Greens
1 Unit Available
1101 Brent Road
1101 Brent Road, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home in an Excellent location! Open floor plan. Great place to live!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
560 VINE Avenue
560 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
DOWNTOWN HIGHLAND PARK LOCATION, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BRAND NEW CARPET. PRICED RIGHT! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER DISHWASHER, AND REFRIGERATOR, 1 CARPORT AND 1 OPEN LOT PARKING. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND LAKE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1358 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
357 Kildeer Lane
357 Kildeer Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1386 sqft
WOW! HIGHLY DESIRABLE PARK EAST SUBDIVISION. CHECK OUT THIS ELEGANT TOWN HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS W/FULL BATHS & FULL WALL CLOSET. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. (hardwood floor, and new carpet, freshly painted.) No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Northbrook Greens
1 Unit Available
968 Enfield Drive
968 Enfield Drive, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 968 Enfield Drive in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
