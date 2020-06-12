/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
124 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
62 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
431 E Osage Ln Apt 2A
431 East Osage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a well kept condo complex in Palatine. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace in living room,new laminate floor and balcony with sliding door. Unit is on the second floor with assigned parking.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
158 Walton Street
158 Walton St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Incredibly Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Apartment in Barrington! Garage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, walking distance to train - What more could you ask for? Your next home is ready and waiting for you!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
508 East Spruce Drive
508 Spruce Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment just has been completely remodeled and available for moving-in on 7/31/2020 High-end stainless steel appliances, new ACs, new laminate floors, maple cabinets, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
1265 N Sterling Ave 105
1265 Sterling Avenue, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Unit 105 Available 07/16/20 Attractive, clean 2-bed apartment close to Metra - Property Id: 292312 attractive unit can be arranged into a 1-bedroom with office or a 2-bedroom unit for roommates or a family with child(ren).
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 Ports O'Call Dr. PW
1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit PW Available 06/15/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1375 N Winslowe Dr Unit 303
1375 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Great location, next to major shopping centers and quick access to Rand/53. Convenient in unit laundry, balcony with great view,Bedroom with walk in closet. All amenities included only pay electric.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1329 East wyndham Circle
1329 East Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Fantastic Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor condo. Newer Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, newer windows, newer doors, new lighting, new lighting, new vanity, new baseboards. Newer Washer and dryer in unit ).
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
601 West RAND Road
601 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 West RAND Road in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2423 North Kennicott Drive
2423 North Kennicott Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH GREAT VIEW. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FL IN DIN. & LIV. RM. FIREPLACE!! ALL WHITE 6 PANELS DOORS, TRIMS & BASEBOARDS. BATHS WITH GRANITE C-TOPS, CERAMIC TILES AND NEWER VANITY.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3400 North Old Arlington Heights Road
3400 N Old Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1338 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS and UPGRADED 2 bedroom + 2 baths condo on 4th floor elevator building w/heated garage! Large and open eat-in kitchen w/island, granite countertops & ceramic tile floors! Luxury master suite w/oversized tub, separate shower,
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1515 East Churchill Drive
1515 East Churchill Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Stunning condo. Kitchen with newer maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite tops, ceramic floor and double sink. Crown molding throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
252 West HAMILTON Drive
252 West Hamilton Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN DARTMORD MODEL. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. OFFERS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATH IN POPULAR HAMILTON CREEK SUBDIVISION. NEAT & NEUTRAL THROUGHOUT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE + 1 SPACE AT DRIVEWAY.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an
Similar Pages
Deer Park 2 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park 3 BedroomsDeer Park Accessible ApartmentsDeer Park Apartments with Balcony
Deer Park Apartments with GarageDeer Park Apartments with GymDeer Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeer Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, IL