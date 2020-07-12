189 Apartments for rent in Darien, IL with parking

According to local history, roughly half of the original settlers in the town got Gold Fever and left the town to prospect for gold during the great California Gold Rush.

Darien, IL is a fairly small city and the inhabitants like it this way, thank you very much! The city is large enough to provide you with all the modern comforts and most of the amenities you would find in a larger city but it's still small enough to easily navigate, get to know your neighbors and settle in with little fuss.