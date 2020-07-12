Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

189 Apartments for rent in Darien, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Darien apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6811 FAIRVIEW Avenue
6811 Fairview Avenue, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE AT $650,000 - SPECIAL ADDENDUM TO BE ATTACHED-CALL LA. NO SMOKERS. 2 BEDROOM HOUSE. TENANT TO SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT. APRIL 1 OCCUPANCY. TENANT RECENTLY MOVED OUT AND PROPERTY IN PROCESS OF BEING THOROUGHLY CLEANED UP.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8523 Thistlewood Court
8523 Thistlewood Court, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Great townhome, features living room with 2 story ceiling, gas fireplace, large kitchen with new appliances in 2019 and spacious eating area, two nice size bedrooms, and a large master with sitting area and walk in closet, a spacious master bath

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Iroquois Lane
1214 Iroquois Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
Hard to find ** Lovely single family house in Hinsdale South HS ** Newer carpet in LR , DR AND 3 BRs, kitchen with ceramic floor, granite counter tops ** All Kitchen appliances included , washer n dryer included ** Attached 2 car garage , Large

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7205 Bentley Avenue
7205 Bentley Avenue, Darien, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7205 Bentley Avenue in Darien. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Darien
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
620 W 65th Street - 5
620 W 65th St, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
975 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit on second floor. Heat, Water, and Parking Included. Amenities include outdoor pool. Laundry facility on site. Willow View subdivision.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Highview Estates
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
119 Village Road
119 Village Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
TOTALLY REMODELED RENTAL IN GOWER SCHOOL DISTRICT. LARGE NEWER KITCHEN (2015) WITH NEWER APPLIANCES (2015), CABINETS, FLOORS & COUNTER TOPS. GREAT LAUNDRY ROOM, NEWER BATHS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWER CARPET. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/ LOFT AREA.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6141 Knoll Wood Road
6141 Knoll Wood Road, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not miss this 1 Bedroom. Recently updates include carpeting and paint Bedroom features two closets! This is a can not miss unit in the complex with 2 parking spaces included.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
201 Memory Lane
201 Memory Lane, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Memory Lane in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
27 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
4 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,832
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
City Guide for Darien, IL

According to local history, roughly half of the original settlers in the town got Gold Fever and left the town to prospect for gold during the great California Gold Rush.

Darien, IL is a fairly small city and the inhabitants like it this way, thank you very much! The city is large enough to provide you with all the modern comforts and most of the amenities you would find in a larger city but it's still small enough to easily navigate, get to know your neighbors and settle in with little fuss. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Darien, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Darien apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

