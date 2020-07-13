All apartments in Crest Hill
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2353 CARNATION Drive

2353 Carnation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2353 Carnation Drive, Crest Hill, IL 60403

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Welcome home to this COMPLETELY remodeled 2nd floor Townhouse. NEW 42 inch Shaker Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. New LVT floors, new tiled bathroom with new everything. new doors, baseboards, closets...Too much to list. Huge freshly painted deck. Home opens to open space and walking trails. Ceiling fan in both bedrooms. Master has nice walk in closet. New window treatments Attached 1 car garage with additional storage located in the garage. Plainfield 202 schools. Located near shopping, rt 30, and i55. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Desired credit is 650+ and gross income of $4000 monthly. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 CARNATION Drive have any available units?
2353 CARNATION Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crest Hill, IL.
What amenities does 2353 CARNATION Drive have?
Some of 2353 CARNATION Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 CARNATION Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2353 CARNATION Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 CARNATION Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2353 CARNATION Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crest Hill.
Does 2353 CARNATION Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2353 CARNATION Drive offers parking.
Does 2353 CARNATION Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 CARNATION Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 CARNATION Drive have a pool?
No, 2353 CARNATION Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2353 CARNATION Drive have accessible units?
No, 2353 CARNATION Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 CARNATION Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 CARNATION Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2353 CARNATION Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2353 CARNATION Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
