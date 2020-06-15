4543 Windsor Lane

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 accepted. Attached one car garage plus a separate parking space included. A large play-lot with a gazebo picnic area is walking distance from home.



UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! Professionally managed. We handle all your tenant concerns, calls and maintenance. We set up everything for easy access via email, texting or calls. You have access your own tenant portal to pay your rent on-line directly through your bank account or request a maintenance need.



WE DO NOT TAKE CASH ON SITE. YOU MUST APPLY AT OUR WEBSITE



$50 app fee per individual. Apply online at www.advocaterm.com for each person 18 yrs or older and provide the following documents as attachments:



Required Docs to be attached to application:

W2

3 current paycheck stubs

Copy of photo ID

Section move documents required



Contact:

Sandra

708-771-5977 Ext 260

srodriguez@advocatepm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823752)