Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4543 Windsor Lane

4543 Windsor Lane · (708) 771-5977 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL 60478
Country Club Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4543 Windsor Lane · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 accepted. Attached one car garage plus a separate parking space included. A large play-lot with a gazebo picnic area is walking distance from home.

UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! Professionally managed. We handle all your tenant concerns, calls and maintenance. We set up everything for easy access via email, texting or calls. You have access your own tenant portal to pay your rent on-line directly through your bank account or request a maintenance need.

WE DO NOT TAKE CASH ON SITE. YOU MUST APPLY AT OUR WEBSITE

$50 app fee per individual. Apply online at www.advocaterm.com for each person 18 yrs or older and provide the following documents as attachments:

Required Docs to be attached to application:
W2
3 current paycheck stubs
Copy of photo ID
Section move documents required

Contact:
Sandra
708-771-5977 Ext 260
srodriguez@advocatepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4543 Windsor Lane have any available units?
4543 Windsor Lane has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4543 Windsor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4543 Windsor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4543 Windsor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4543 Windsor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club Hills.
Does 4543 Windsor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4543 Windsor Lane does offer parking.
Does 4543 Windsor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4543 Windsor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4543 Windsor Lane have a pool?
No, 4543 Windsor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4543 Windsor Lane have accessible units?
No, 4543 Windsor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4543 Windsor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4543 Windsor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4543 Windsor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4543 Windsor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
