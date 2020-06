Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Available For Rent! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me

For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903



17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301 Country Club Hills, IL 60478

2 bedrooms

1.1 bathroom

Rent: $1300.00



Unit Features:

Beautiful condo unit with western exposures that's completely remodeled. Updated kitchen and baths with nice countertops. Lots of sunlight throughout the home. Rooms are spacious as well. Plenty of parking. Schedule today!



Utilities Included: Water



Qualifications:

Voucher Recipients Welcome

No Evictions

No major judgements or liens with utility companies

Application Fee: $35.00 per adult 18 and over

Copy of Prospective ID

1 Months Pay Check Stubs

6 months of Rental History payments

$550.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee



No Pets Allowed



