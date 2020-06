Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854



EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!!



Ranch Style Home

Hardwood floors throughout

2 Car garage, black appliances

Washer dryer hookup

Fenced backyard, patio deck

Open floor living room + dining room

Within walking distance to hillcrest

high school.

Section8 welcome to apply



Easy approval ?



To Schedule a Private tour of this property

Contact your favorite Realtor

Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing

(773) 593-3562 Text for faster response.



Properties are leased

On a first come first serve basis

Dont delay contact me today

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290854

Property Id 290854



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5820694)