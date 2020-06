Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.

PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, per pet, plus a $300 pet deposit required, and is refundable.

Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit of $790 and first month's rent due at move in.

4 person occupancy or a 3 adults maximum.



(RLNE3424075)