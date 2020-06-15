211 Skyline View Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

211 Skyline Available 06/26/20 UPPER LEVEL UNIT AVAILABLE!!



2 bedroom, 1 bath unit w/ 1 car carport!

Unit has washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, stove, and a dishwasher for $690 a month.



Trash pickup is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



4 person occupancy. Maximum of 3 adults per unit.



Pet policy: $30 extra a month for one pet. Plus $300 refundable pet deposit required. $50 extra a month for 2 pets. Plus $500 refundable pet deposit required.



(RLNE4064199)