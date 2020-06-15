All apartments in Collinsville
211 Skyline View Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

211 Skyline View Dr

211 Skyline View Dr · (618) 288-3108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL 62234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 Skyline · Avail. Jun 26

$690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
211 Skyline Available 06/26/20 UPPER LEVEL UNIT AVAILABLE!!

2 bedroom, 1 bath unit w/ 1 car carport!
Unit has washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, stove, and a dishwasher for $690 a month.

Trash pickup is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

4 person occupancy. Maximum of 3 adults per unit.

Pet policy: $30 extra a month for one pet. Plus $300 refundable pet deposit required. $50 extra a month for 2 pets. Plus $500 refundable pet deposit required.

(RLNE4064199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Skyline View Dr have any available units?
211 Skyline View Dr has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Skyline View Dr have?
Some of 211 Skyline View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Skyline View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
211 Skyline View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Skyline View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Skyline View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 211 Skyline View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 211 Skyline View Dr does offer parking.
Does 211 Skyline View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Skyline View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Skyline View Dr have a pool?
No, 211 Skyline View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 211 Skyline View Dr have accessible units?
No, 211 Skyline View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Skyline View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Skyline View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Skyline View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Skyline View Dr has units with air conditioning.
