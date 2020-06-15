211 Skyline View Dr

Amenities
211 Skyline Available 06/26/20 UPPER LEVEL UNIT AVAILABLE!!
2 bedroom, 1 bath unit w/ 1 car carport!
Unit has washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, stove, and a dishwasher for $690 a month.
Trash pickup is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.
4 person occupancy. Maximum of 3 adults per unit.
Pet policy: $30 extra a month for one pet. Plus $300 refundable pet deposit required. $50 extra a month for 2 pets. Plus $500 refundable pet deposit required.
(RLNE4064199)