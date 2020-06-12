282 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cicero, IL
Cicero
1 Unit Available
2300 S Central Ave
2300 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282911 Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath $1350/month $1350/SEC Deposit Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Laundry in unit.
Cicero
1 Unit Available
5506 W 19th St Unit 2W
5506 West 19th Street, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Updated, 2 bedroom apartment, in a 4 unit building in Cicero. Exposed Brick, new kitchen appliances, and countertops. Parking included. Close to the Pink Line, and the Eisenhower Expressway. Get to downtown Chicago in 15 minutes.
Cicero
1 Unit Available
1307 South lombard Avenue
1307 South Lombard Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great place to live, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large living and dinner room, ready to move! close to all transportation, schools, shopping malls, nice area
Cicero
1 Unit Available
5701 W Roosevelt Rd
5701 West Roosevelt Road, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
Spacious light filled 2 bed 1 bath apartment in premier location in Cicero. Close to CTA, highways, stores, and restaurants. Water is included in rent. Minimum of 1 year lease. No smoking, no pets allowed. Stove will be installed prior to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Cicero
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Austin
1 Unit Available
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
650 sqft
Within walking distance of the Blue Line for access to the greater Chicago area. Units with hardwood floors, spacious living areas and free heat. Dogs and cats allowed.
West Garfield Park
3 Units Available
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
789 sqft
This property's apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Some utilities are provided in the cost of rent. Just minutes from the Pulaski metro station and I-290.
Austin
1 Unit Available
500 S Laramie
500 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
550 sqft
This 48-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago. The building features On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat and Eat-In Kitchens. Commute easily via CTA Blue Line at the Cicero-Forest Park stop.
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.
Austin
1 Unit Available
4738 W Jackson Blvd 2
4738 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Jackson - Property Id: 243955 Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in West Garfield Park. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in.
North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
1320 South Kedvale Avenue
1320 South Kedvale Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Move In Condition, Available Know, Nice Hardwood Floor Thur-out, Unit 3rd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with 1 Bath, Full Eat-In Kitchen, All Rooms Sizes Are Estimated, Nothing To Do But Move In. Section-8 Voucher Welcome.
Austin
1 Unit Available
925 S Monitor Ave
925 South Monitor Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
Totally updated two bedroom garden unit. Three blocks from blue line and close to 290. We accept cats and small dogs. Credit, background, and eviction report required to apply.
Little Village
1 Unit Available
4202 West 25th Street - 1F
4202 West 25th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with an open concept floor plan, Living room, Dinning room and kitchen combination. Custom kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.
North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
1534 South Komensky Avenue
1534 South Komensky Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Completely Gutt Rehabbed units.
1 Unit Available
101 Madison Street
101 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Modern unit, all new appliances, heating, A/C, lighting! In-unit washer and dryer. More than ample closet space throughout. Huge full bath and second 1/2 bath. Hardwood floors, ELEVATOR BLDG! On-site outside parking included..........
Results within 5 miles of Cicero
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Logan Square
29 Units Available
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
845 sqft
As a new addition to the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago, Noca Blu is one of the most luxurious apartment experiences in the area.
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Logan Square
3 Units Available
2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
700 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in Logan Square while enjoying all the modern conveniences you deserve at 2128 N. Sawyer.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Austin
1 Unit Available
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
650 sqft
Located between West Augusta Boulevard and La Follette Park. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a range and a refrigerator. Friendly community include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.