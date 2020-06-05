5701 W Roosevelt Rd

Amenities

Spacious light filled 2 bed 1 bath apartment in premier location in Cicero. Close to CTA, highways, stores, and restaurants. Water is included in rent. Minimum of 1 year lease. No smoking, no pets allowed. Stove will be installed prior to move in. *Please note, must have a minimum credit score of 675, proof of funds, (income of 2.5x monthly rent) and proof of the last 2 rental payments. For showings, please text Luis at (708)296-1371 with name, requested date and time, and confirmation that you meet the requirements.