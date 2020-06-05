All apartments in Cicero
5701 W Roosevelt Rd

5701 West Roosevelt Road · (708) 296-1371
Location

5701 West Roosevelt Road, Cicero, IL 60804
Cicero

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2W · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Spacious light filled 2 bed 1 bath apartment in premier location in Cicero. Close to CTA, highways, stores, and restaurants. Water is included in rent. Minimum of 1 year lease. No smoking, no pets allowed. Stove will be installed prior to move in. *Please note, must have a minimum credit score of 675, proof of funds, (income of 2.5x monthly rent) and proof of the last 2 rental payments. For showings, please text Luis at (708)296-1371 with name, requested date and time, and confirmation that you meet the requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 W Roosevelt Rd have any available units?
5701 W Roosevelt Rd has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5701 W Roosevelt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5701 W Roosevelt Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 W Roosevelt Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5701 W Roosevelt Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cicero.
Does 5701 W Roosevelt Rd offer parking?
No, 5701 W Roosevelt Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5701 W Roosevelt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 W Roosevelt Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 W Roosevelt Rd have a pool?
No, 5701 W Roosevelt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5701 W Roosevelt Rd have accessible units?
No, 5701 W Roosevelt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 W Roosevelt Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 W Roosevelt Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 W Roosevelt Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5701 W Roosevelt Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
