Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

11013 Mayfield Ave

11013 Mayfield Avenue · (708) 949-6247
Location

11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11013 Mayfield Ave · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools. The house is clean with nice finishes, and has a washer, dryer, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, a refrigerator and a freezer. The house has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 of the bathrooms is full and the other is a ½ bath), a kitchen, a family room, a small laundry room, a large detached 2.5-car garage, and a private, fenced in yard with a shed. The house does not have a basement. There are no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11013 Mayfield Ave have any available units?
11013 Mayfield Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11013 Mayfield Ave have?
Some of 11013 Mayfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11013 Mayfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11013 Mayfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11013 Mayfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11013 Mayfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago Ridge.
Does 11013 Mayfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11013 Mayfield Ave does offer parking.
Does 11013 Mayfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11013 Mayfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11013 Mayfield Ave have a pool?
No, 11013 Mayfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11013 Mayfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 11013 Mayfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11013 Mayfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11013 Mayfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11013 Mayfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11013 Mayfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
