Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools. The house is clean with nice finishes, and has a washer, dryer, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, a refrigerator and a freezer. The house has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 of the bathrooms is full and the other is a ½ bath), a kitchen, a family room, a small laundry room, a large detached 2.5-car garage, and a private, fenced in yard with a shed. The house does not have a basement. There are no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



