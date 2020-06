486 BUFFALO Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan carpet oven

* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION. FRESH PAINT THROUGH OUT. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND COUNTERS. CEILING FAN IN BEDROOM. PARKING & SCAVENGER INCLUDED. NEWER LIGHTING. NEAR RECREATION, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, & SCHOOLS, ETC. SECTION 8 OK. 1ST MONTH RENT + LAST MONTH RENT OR $ 1500. NEEDED TO MOVE IN. CREDIT CHECK. VIEW & RENT TO ENJOY YOUR QUIET NEIGHBORS. * FREE 1ST 4 DAYS AS A MOVE IN ALLOWANCE FOR YOU, AFTER LEASE SIGNING. YOU WILL LOVE COMING HOME TO THIS PLEASANT RESIDENTIAL AREA OF CALUMET CITY.