801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Everything imaginable right outside your front door You will LOVE living here! This large 2bed/ 2bath second floor unit faces west and features granite countertops, open floor plan, huge walk in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony. Secure indoor garage parking, large storage locker and bike storage. Location is sublime, right in the heart of Burr Ridge Village Center that offers restaurants, shopping, commuter bus and lifetime fitness facility. Credit and background check required.