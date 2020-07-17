All apartments in Burr Ridge
Burr Ridge, IL
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive

801 Village Center Dr · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Everything imaginable right outside your front door You will LOVE living here! This large 2bed/ 2bath second floor unit faces west and features granite countertops, open floor plan, huge walk in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony. Secure indoor garage parking, large storage locker and bike storage. Location is sublime, right in the heart of Burr Ridge Village Center that offers restaurants, shopping, commuter bus and lifetime fitness facility. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive have any available units?
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive have?
Some of 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burr Ridge.
Does 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive offers parking.
Does 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive have a pool?
No, 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
