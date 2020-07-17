All apartments in Brookfield
Find more places like 2929 Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookfield, IL
/
2929 Maple Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2929 Maple Avenue

2929 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2929 Maple Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly update 3 bedroom rental house that is available for immediate rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Maple Avenue have any available units?
2929 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookfield, IL.
Is 2929 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookfield.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brookfield 2 BedroomsBrookfield Apartments with Garages
Brookfield Apartments with ParkingBrookfield Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Brookfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILRiver Forest, ILCicero, ILAddison, IL
Alsip, ILHazel Crest, ILElmwood Park, ILMatteson, ILCountry Club Hills, ILIngalls Park, ILGlencoe, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College