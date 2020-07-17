Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brookfield
Find more places like 2929 Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brookfield, IL
/
2929 Maple Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2929 Maple Avenue
2929 Maple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2929 Maple Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly update 3 bedroom rental house that is available for immediate rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have any available units?
2929 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookfield, IL
.
Is 2929 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookfield
.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Brookfield 2 Bedrooms
Brookfield Apartments with Garages
Brookfield Apartments with Parking
Brookfield Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Brookfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, IL
Naperville, IL
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Glenview, IL
Elmhurst, IL
Joliet, IL
Woodridge, IL
Orland Park, IL
River Forest, IL
Cicero, IL
Addison, IL
Alsip, IL
Hazel Crest, IL
Elmwood Park, IL
Matteson, IL
Country Club Hills, IL
Ingalls Park, IL
Glencoe, IL
Chicago Ridge, IL
Lemont, IL
Markham, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College