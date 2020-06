Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Completely remodeled ranch home available for rent. New kitchen, baths, flooring & paint. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The fourth bedroom could be used as a family room. Fully applianced kitchen with breakfast bar. Dogs accepted on a case by case basis. Sorry - no cats. $800 additional pet deposit required. No smoking on premises. $75 fee for credit/background check for each tenant 18 & over.