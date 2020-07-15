All apartments in Blue Island
Islander Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Islander Apartments

1900 Broadway St · (312) 728-2057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL 60406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1901-2C · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Islander Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent. Amenities include on-site laundry, off-street parking, and select units feature a balcony. This community is convenient to Fanning's Riverside Tap Room, Danny's Market Place, ALDI, Blue Island Beer Company, and Whistler Woods Forest Preserve. Commute easily via Metra RI line or ME Metra Electric at Blue Island. Pace bus 349 runs nearby and Islander Apartments are convenient to IL-57. Call us now to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Contact for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Islander Apartments have any available units?
Islander Apartments has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Islander Apartments have?
Some of Islander Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Islander Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Islander Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Islander Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Islander Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Islander Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Islander Apartments offers parking.
Does Islander Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Islander Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Islander Apartments have a pool?
No, Islander Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Islander Apartments have accessible units?
No, Islander Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Islander Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Islander Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Islander Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Islander Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
