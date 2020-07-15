Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent. Amenities include on-site laundry, off-street parking, and select units feature a balcony. This community is convenient to Fanning's Riverside Tap Room, Danny's Market Place, ALDI, Blue Island Beer Company, and Whistler Woods Forest Preserve. Commute easily via Metra RI line or ME Metra Electric at Blue Island. Pace bus 349 runs nearby and Islander Apartments are convenient to IL-57. Call us now to schedule your showing!