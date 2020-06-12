273 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
12747 S Hoyne
12747 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
12751 S Hoyne
12751 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11709 South Kedzie Avenue
11709 South Kedzie Avenue, Merrionette Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1130 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3625 147th St
3625 147th Street, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Large two Bedroom. Steps from Metra. Perfect for the City Commute. Appliances and Heat are Included. Private Parking. Very close to Interstate Access I-294 & I-57 Interchange. Private Laundry Room. Great schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Greenwood
4 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$905
750 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in 14-unit building. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities. Heat included. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and large windows in these renovated two-bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area. Minutes to Dan Ryan Woods and I-94, short commute to Chicago State University or University of Chicago.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8304 S Justine St 3
8304 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
$1100 / 2BR 1 BA - 8304 S. Justine - Property Id: 278727 2br/ 1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11526 S Elizabeth St 1
11526 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522 This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
1351 W 90th St 1
1351 West 90th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful - Spacious - 2 Bed 1 Bath In Brainerd - Property Id: 294661 Unit is located in a great neighborhood with low crime rate. Unit is extremely spacious with large living room and bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9005 S Loomis St #2
9005 S Loomis St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT! - Property Id: 293936 Bright and Spacious two bedroom apartment near Brained Park, just a few minutes from Evergreen Plaza shopping center. This unit is clean and ready to move in.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly
1 Unit Available
1639 W 78th St 3E
1639 W 78th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newly renovated Apartment Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 167722 Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments starting at $1,050/month. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
8136 S Kedzie Ave 2
8136 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt + all Utilities included - Property Id: 202062 Fully Furnished 2bd/1ba Apartment $1800 /Month (negotiable) + $1800 Security Deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
8204 S Whipple Street
8204 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
NICE ASHBURN SF HOME - Nice 2bed/2bath single family home in Ashburn. Hard wood floors on first floor. Open kitchen. Amazing bathroom. Large yard with 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5782991)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County
9814 South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
962 sqft
CHICAGO (Cook County): Large 2 bedroom 1 bath house! - Nice 2 BR, 1 BA located in Chicago, IL near 98th and Halsted is a must-see. Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Chicago. Unfinished basement can be used for storage.

View full City Guide

If you're planning on calling the Windy City home for a little while, you might consider looking at property in Blue Island. It's a suburb of Chicago that makes city living a little more peaceful and slower paced -- and offers you a lot more living space for your money. You'll have the benefit of getting to Chicago super easily on the Metra train or the Pace Suburban Bus, so your daily commute will be a breeze. Residents love the laid-back vibe of Blue Island, and they love the sports, too. The Cubs and Blackhawks are big favorites with locals, and there are plenty of fun sports bars where you can get together with friends and family to cheer on the team of your choice. There's also plenty of outdoor recreation, especially for young kids. The Blue Island Parks and Recreation District has lots of well-maintained green spaces and pools for families to take advantage of. You'll also find plenty of delicious family-friendly dining options, including the Maple Tree Inn and Giuseppe's Pizza.

Living in Blue Island

In addition to all the excellent dining and drinking options in the city, you can also find some wonderful cultural gems. The Blue Island Historical Museum is a great place to take a walk down memory lane and find out about the city's history. You can get a family pass to the Blue Island Public Library in order to check out books and movies on the regular. Kids will love activities such as the Air Classic Inc. Museum of Air Aviation and the Bronzeville Children's Museum. And of course, you'll love being so close to downtown Chicago, where you can check out baseball games, museums, theater and all kinds of other fun in the city center. It's really the best of both worlds when you get to live in a chilled-out town just moments away from America's third-largest city!

Two-Bedroom Apartments in Blue Island

Two-bedroom apartments abound here in Blue Island, where renters make up about 35% of the population. The area also has a 15% vacancy rate, which means there are tons of unoccupied apartments to choose from. When rates are that high, you can often get a landlord to come down on the rent a little bit -- but thankfully it's already pretty cheap to begin with. Two-bedroom homes or apartments rent for an average of $900. That's much cheaper than anything you'll find in Chicago proper. You can find some gorgeous two-bedroom apartments that provide ample space for a family for a fraction of the price you'll find in downtown Chicago. It's only 16 miles outside of the Loop, so you can get into the city quickly by train, bus or car -- whatever suits you. Check out apartments on the north side for newer developments. Some apartment buildings will have luxury amenities such as a fitness center, pool, business center and more! Be sure to inquire about details like this before you commit to a lease.

