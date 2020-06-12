273 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL

If you're planning on calling the Windy City home for a little while, you might consider looking at property in Blue Island. It's a suburb of Chicago that makes city living a little more peaceful and slower paced -- and offers you a lot more living space for your money. You'll have the benefit of getting to Chicago super easily on the Metra train or the Pace Suburban Bus, so your daily commute will be a breeze. Residents love the laid-back vibe of Blue Island, and they love the sports, too. The Cubs and Blackhawks are big favorites with locals, and there are plenty of fun sports bars where you can get together with friends and family to cheer on the team of your choice. There's also plenty of outdoor recreation, especially for young kids. The Blue Island Parks and Recreation District has lots of well-maintained green spaces and pools for families to take advantage of. You'll also find plenty of delicious family-friendly dining options, including the Maple Tree Inn and Giuseppe's Pizza.

Living in Blue Island

In addition to all the excellent dining and drinking options in the city, you can also find some wonderful cultural gems. The Blue Island Historical Museum is a great place to take a walk down memory lane and find out about the city's history. You can get a family pass to the Blue Island Public Library in order to check out books and movies on the regular. Kids will love activities such as the Air Classic Inc. Museum of Air Aviation and the Bronzeville Children's Museum. And of course, you'll love being so close to downtown Chicago, where you can check out baseball games, museums, theater and all kinds of other fun in the city center. It's really the best of both worlds when you get to live in a chilled-out town just moments away from America's third-largest city!

Two-Bedroom Apartments in Blue Island

Two-bedroom apartments abound here in Blue Island, where renters make up about 35% of the population. The area also has a 15% vacancy rate, which means there are tons of unoccupied apartments to choose from. When rates are that high, you can often get a landlord to come down on the rent a little bit -- but thankfully it's already pretty cheap to begin with. Two-bedroom homes or apartments rent for an average of $900. That's much cheaper than anything you'll find in Chicago proper. You can find some gorgeous two-bedroom apartments that provide ample space for a family for a fraction of the price you'll find in downtown Chicago. It's only 16 miles outside of the Loop, so you can get into the city quickly by train, bus or car -- whatever suits you. Check out apartments on the north side for newer developments. Some apartment buildings will have luxury amenities such as a fitness center, pool, business center and more! Be sure to inquire about details like this before you commit to a lease.