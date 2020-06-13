Apartment List
/
IL
/
blue island
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:39 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Island
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8839 S Loomis St
8839 South Loomis Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3bedroom Auburn Gresham Home - Property Id: 299744 3 bedroom 1 bath Unfinished basement Another Bathroom is also in the basement 2bedrooms on main level 1room upstairs plus den Enclosed back porch Garage parking for $100/month Move in fee $700 Pets

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
8136 S Kedzie Ave 2
8136 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt + all Utilities included - Property Id: 202062 Fully Furnished 2bd/1ba Apartment $1800 /Month (negotiable) + $1800 Security Deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7937 South Winchester Avenue
7937 South Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Gated building for extra added security. Huge 2 Bedroom - 1 bath Apartment. Separate Front room and Dining room, bonus room-rear sun porch. Tenant pays Utilities. One Time Only Non Refundable Move-in/Move-out Administrative Fee.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11933 South Wentworth Avenue
11933 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with forced air and central cooling system, enclosed porches, plenty of closets, and storage with room for expansion. Partially finish basement with laundry hook-up.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
929 W. 83rd Street Apt. 2
929 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
725 sqft
Gorgeous renovated 1 BR apt; FREE Heat. Hardwood floors. Close to shopping, schools, public transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Apply for this unit at: https://peanev.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4848 171st Street
4848 171st Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Builders own home has been upgraded and expanded with top quality workmanship. Set on a large country style lot with many mature trees for privacy. Beautiful solid oak 6 panel doors throughout ,Hardwood floors. Large basement and attic storage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5906 West COREY Lane
5906 Corey Ln, Oak Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2nd FLOOR..3 BEDROOM..1.5 BATH...BALCONY..UPDATED..VERY CLEAN..AMPLE CLOSETS SPACE..HEAT, COOKING GAS, WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT..REQUIREMENTS FOR EVERYONE OVER 18 YEARS OLD MOVING IN...COPY OF FULL CREDIT REPORT WITH SCORE 650+..

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4933 West 109th Street
4933 109th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
555 sqft
LOCATION, PRICE, CONDITION.. This is truly a spotless 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom Home in the Cloisters of Oak Lawn... Updated kitchen, Bath, Newer carpeting, Fresh Paint, Gas Cooking, Central Air and Balcony. 1st Floor Laundry Room and Storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8531 South Loomis Boulevard
8531 South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
Recently updated large brick bungalow for rent!! This 4BR/2.1BA all brick single family home features a large living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement w/bath, and detached 2-car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9201 South Kenton Avenue
9201 Kenton Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1015 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
11307 S Langley Ave
11307 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
30 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hello my friend, to schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form  https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13116 South Forrestville Avenue
13116 South Forrestville Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
753 sqft
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1273 sqft
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Blue Island, IL

"I can see an open door / Leads to my blue island" -- "Blue Island" by the Bee Gees

The little four-square-mile ridge of land got its name because it looked like an island with blue vapor rising from the ground. Today the environment is urban enough that it's hard to see any blue mist anymore, but that's actually a good thing because this suburb of Chicago is busy and bustling. Blue Island is one of the suburbs on the southwest side of Chicago. But it's actually only two years younger than the city of Chicago, and they have resisted big brother's efforts to annex them many times over the years. So even though some people have a bias against the south side, if you come here you'll see that it's actually a lot better than what you'd expect. Affordable rent in a Chicago suburb without being an hour away -- where do we sign up?

Having trouble with Craigslist Blue Island? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Blue Island, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blue Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Blue Island 2 BedroomsBlue Island 3 BedroomsBlue Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Blue Island Apartments with ParkingBlue Island Apartments with PoolBlue Island Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Island Pet Friendly PlacesBlue Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILGlenwood, IL
Matteson, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, ILClarendon Hills, ILHobart, INHomewood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College