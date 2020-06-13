144 Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL with balcony
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 34
"I can see an open door / Leads to my blue island" -- "Blue Island" by the Bee Gees
The little four-square-mile ridge of land got its name because it looked like an island with blue vapor rising from the ground. Today the environment is urban enough that it's hard to see any blue mist anymore, but that's actually a good thing because this suburb of Chicago is busy and bustling. Blue Island is one of the suburbs on the southwest side of Chicago. But it's actually only two years younger than the city of Chicago, and they have resisted big brother's efforts to annex them many times over the years. So even though some people have a bias against the south side, if you come here you'll see that it's actually a lot better than what you'd expect. Affordable rent in a Chicago suburb without being an hour away -- where do we sign up?
Having trouble with Craigslist Blue Island? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blue Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.