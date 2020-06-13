263 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL
"I can see an open door / Leads to my blue island" -- "Blue Island" by the Bee Gees
The little four-square-mile ridge of land got its name because it looked like an island with blue vapor rising from the ground. Today the environment is urban enough that it's hard to see any blue mist anymore, but that's actually a good thing because this suburb of Chicago is busy and bustling. Blue Island is one of the suburbs on the southwest side of Chicago. But it's actually only two years younger than the city of Chicago, and they have resisted big brother's efforts to annex them many times over the years. So even though some people have a bias against the south side, if you come here you'll see that it's actually a lot better than what you'd expect. Affordable rent in a Chicago suburb without being an hour away -- where do we sign up?
Finding an apartment in Blue Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.