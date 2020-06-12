/
3 bedroom apartments
321 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
3011 140th Place
3011 140th Place, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Hardwood floors throughout. Combined living and dining room. Dining room is open to the kitchen. Three bedrooms. Central air. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. $1,450 monthly rent. Security deposit is $2,100.00. Bring your own appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Island
12946 South Carpenter St.
12946 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
Terms: One year lease
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Island
Harvey
136 E 155th ST
136 E 155th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
781 sqft
This gated community is conveniently located near the Harvey Station and 147th Street Station. 1-3 bedroom units available with a full range of appliances. Parking available on-site.
Riverdale
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Downtown Oak Lawn
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.
14918 Wabash Avenue
14918 Wabash Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1277 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Back Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)
Auburn Gresham
8839 S Loomis St
8839 South Loomis Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3bedroom Auburn Gresham Home - Property Id: 299744 3 bedroom 1 bath Unfinished basement Another Bathroom is also in the basement 2bedrooms on main level 1room upstairs plus den Enclosed back porch Garage parking for $100/month Move in fee $700 Pets
Auburn Gresham
8407 S Gilbert Ct
8407 South Gilbert Court, Chicago, IL
Spacious Family Home - Property Id: 228158 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228158 Property Id 228158 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5838214)
15103 Beachview Ter
15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL
Available 07/01/20 Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821 This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows.
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)
Country Club Hills
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within
Hazelcrest Highland
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.
Pottowatomie Hills
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Auburn Gresham
7928 S Hermitage Ave 2
7928 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Top Floor Unit in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 69721 PAY FIRST MONTH RENT + $800 Non- Refundable MOVE IN FEE SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! LARGE 1000+ Sq Ft 3 BED+1 Bath APARTMENT! RECENTLY REMODELED WITH
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.
14518 Kenwood Ave
14518 Kenwood Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Doltons finest - Property Id: 285289 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285289 Property Id 285289 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5798757)
South Harvey
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.
