pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM
212 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,
Results within 1 mile of Blue Island
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Island
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is in a highly walkable neighborhood in Gresham, Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors and are pet friendly. On-site laundry is available. Security cameras. Minutes from Dan Ryan Woods.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17731 Yale Lane
17731 Yale Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1439 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1639 W 80th St 3
1639 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
2Bedrm --- 3rd Floor Apt in Auburn Gresham w/Heat - Property Id: 174955 Newly updated 2BR apartment with FREE HEAT ($350.00 Move-in fee) Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with modern appliances, hardwood floor, spacious layout, and intercom system.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
1133 133 Oak
1133 East 133rd Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
Noteworthy one bedroom, one bathroom in beautiful Evanston courtyard building features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4334 West 87th Place
4334 West 87th Place, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
750 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom ranch 1/2 duplex. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced yard. Detached 1 car garage. Central air conditioning. Close to restaurants, shopping, park and school. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pullman
10631 S Chanmplain
10631 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
3 bedroom rowhouse Pullman - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home with hardwood floors, all appliances, laundry in basement, extra bedroom in basement, quiet block in Pullman (RLNE4420707)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pullman
11242 S Langley Ave
11242 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Artist home fully furnished for rent amazing energy and vibes in historical Pullman. Here is video of the home: https://youtu.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15108 Irving
15108 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1569 sqft
Clean Safe Affordable 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - 4 Bed 1.5 bath home, fenced in yard, and finished basement. Section 8 accepted with 4 bedroom voucher. Pets are accepted at additional cost. Tenant pays all utilities. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.
