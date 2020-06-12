/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
652 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berwyn, IL
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1821 Grove Avenue
1821 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Very large redone unit new kitchen, new baths , refinished wood floors, Newer windows new appearances in kitchen. Close to transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric.
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1522 GROVE Avenue
1522 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1522 GROVE Avenue in Berwyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1324 Maple Avenue
1324 Maple Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautiful condo with 3 spacious Bedrooms and 1.
Results within 1 mile of Berwyn
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)
Austin
1 Unit Available
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/
1 Unit Available
918 Thomas Avenue
918 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IS THIS HEAVEN? Almost! This Mid-Mod Ranch has been perfectly updated for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.
1 Unit Available
138 South Austin Boulevard
138 South Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Freshly finished and ready to move right into! This unit boasts 2 levels of living - 2 separate living rooms (one top floor and one on bottom floor) along with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
625 South Harlem Avenue
625 South Harlem Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 625 South Harlem Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Berwyn
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
2700 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,598
1588 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,949
1500 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
West Garfield Park
3 Units Available
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
994 sqft
This property's apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Some utilities are provided in the cost of rent. Just minutes from the Pulaski metro station and I-290.
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Austin
1 Unit Available
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Austin
1 Unit Available
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
955 sqft
Spacious units feature granite countertops and large, luxurious bathrooms with bathtub and shower. Some utilities included, on-site laundry facilities available. Patio or balcony and carpet flooring.
Austin
1 Unit Available
4717 W. Harrison St. 2
4717 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
3 BR 1 BA apt. for rent - Property Id: 240117 Recently renovated in December 2019; blocks away from Eisenhower, CTA bus lines; close to Leland Elem. school. 1-car space in garage allotted to tenant included in rent.
North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
1635 S Komensky Ave 2
1635 South Komensky Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
North Lawndale cozy 3BR with modern kitchen. - Property Id: 299116 North Lawndale 3BR in close distance to Cicero Ave, Ogden and I-290.
1 Unit Available
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)
Austin
1 Unit Available
5443 W Chicago Ave 2
5443 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN AUSTIN - Property Id: 252492 HUGE 3 BEDROOM ON THE WEST SIDE IN THE AUSTIN AREA!! Hardwood floors, separate dining room, free off street parking! Applicant Requirements: 525+ CREDIT SCORE, 2.
East Garfield Park
1 Unit Available
3455 W Jackson Blvd 2
3455 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
East Garfield Park 3 large bdrm apartment - Property Id: 195042 East Garfield Park apt includes three large bedrooms, a living room, dining room, modern kitchen,a sun room, and a bathroom.
North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
3650 W Grenshaw 3
3650 West Grenshaw Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3/4bedroom - Property Id: 8825 This unit is 3 bedroom with a 4th bedroom that is only 1inch off section 8 requirement square footage for a bedroom. It has two bathroom and has new carpet throughout the unit except for the kitchen and bathroom.
Austin
1 Unit Available
5443 W Chicago Ave
5443 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Available now 3BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282915 Available Now 3BD 1Bath $1350/Month $600/none refundable move in fee upon approval. Move right in and enjoy condo living without the extra costs. Everything is oversized.
