335 Apartments for rent in Bensenville, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bensenville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
9 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 Unit Available
425 Judson Street
425 Judson Street, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1483 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 Unit Available
203 South York Road
203 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 Unit Available
205 South York Road
205 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 Unit Available
201 South York Road
201 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 Unit Available
207 South York Road
207 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 Unit Available
209 South York Road
209 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
1 Unit Available
481 KNOLLWOOD Drive
481 Knollwood Drive, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1714 sqft
BY FAR THE BEST CUSTOM BRICK RANCH IN PRESTIGIOUS ROYAL OAKS SUBDIVISION. THIS UPDATED HOME WITH A FINISHED ART FILLED BASEMENT BOASTING A WET BAR AREA AND PARADISIAC BACKYARD WITH MANICURED PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING IS FINALLY AVAILABLE FOR SALE.

1 Unit Available
22 KING ARTHUR Court
22 North King Arthur Court, Northlake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A NICELY KEPT UNIT FEATURING KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, LIVING RM WITH VIEW TO COURTYARD. 1st FL BR OPENS TO BACK EXTERIOR AND GREAT CLOSET SPACE. PARKING SPOT RIGHT OUTSIDE THE DOOR. LIVING RM WITH WIDE STAIRS DOWN TO FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.

1 Unit Available
137 Bristol Lane
137 Bristol Lane, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Well kept 3-Story Townhome with an open floorplan. Fully appliances, spacious Kitchen overlooking Living Rm/Dining Rm. Two-sided Fireplace in Living Room. Master Bedroom with it's own private Bathroom & large walk-in Closets.
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
6 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
19 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$931
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$912
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
17 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
"Do you hear St. Louis Slim lost a leg / He just outside Bensenville / For some damn reason he was riding on the bumpers - act like a young man will / And now the last we spoke he was going down to Memphis, said he got himself a girl." (-Seasick Steve, "St. Louis Slim")

Bensen started life as a small town named Tioga, but the name was soon scrapped in favor of New Benzen. Originally settled by Germans in 1873, the town was named after their hometown of Bezen. When the post office was built, however, the name was modified to avoid confusion with a nearby town, Benson. Voila! Bensenville was born. Eventually. Got all that? Welcome to Bensenville!

Having trouble with Craigslist Bensenville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bensenville, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bensenville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

