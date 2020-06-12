/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
117 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bensenville, IL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
100 West Roosevelt Avenue
100 West Roosevelt Avenue, Bensenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Luxury Condo with an elevator and security entrance. 2 indoor, heated parking space (409). This unit was upgraded in the past 4 years. New Pergo Flooring professionally painted. Large size balcony. In unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Bensenville
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
39 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
20 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1175 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
23 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
683 South BERKLEY Avenue
683 Berkley Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Solid brick ranch located in South Elmhurst and Award Winning Blue Ribbon Lincoln School district. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Newer carpets and flooring on the 1st floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
North Itasca
1 Unit Available
116 West Center Street
116 W Center St, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1423 sqft
2nd Floor Unit...Beautiful Victorian Duplex with perfect in-town location. Large and bright rooms with neutral paint and carpeting. Stainless steel appliances with large peninsula in Kitchen. Master Bath with Whirlporl Tub and separate Shower.
1 of 8
Last updated January 30 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10300 Front Avenue
10300 Front Street, Franklin Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1050 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in Franklin Park. This unit has good sized bedrooms, plenty closet space and balcony. Also conveniently located steps from the Mannheim Metra stop.
Results within 10 miles of Bensenville
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
919 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1034 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Similar Pages
Bensenville 2 BedroomsBensenville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBensenville 3 BedroomsBensenville Accessible ApartmentsBensenville Apartments with Balcony
Bensenville Apartments with GarageBensenville Apartments with GymBensenville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBensenville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL