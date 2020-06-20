All apartments in Belleville
2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way
Last updated May 15 2020

2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way

2009 Wexford Green Way · (618) 624-2502
Location

2009 Wexford Green Way, Belleville, IL 62220

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1880 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Duplex in Fox Valley Subdivision, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most of Main Floor, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 14 x 13 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 11 x 20 Kitchen Provides Attractive Maple Cabinetry, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Second Floor Includes 20 x 18 Vaulted Master with 11 x 6 Private Bathroom and Walk In Closet, 14 x 12 Second Bedroom and 12 x 10 Third Bedroom, Main Floor Laundry Room and Fenced Back Yard, One Car Attached Garage, Available 06/2/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way have any available units?
2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way have?
Some of 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way currently offering any rent specials?
2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way pet-friendly?
No, 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way offer parking?
Yes, 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way does offer parking.
Does 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way have a pool?
No, 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way does not have a pool.
Does 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way have accessible units?
No, 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
