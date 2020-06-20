2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Three Bedroom Duplex in Fox Valley Subdivision, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most of Main Floor, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 14 x 13 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 11 x 20 Kitchen Provides Attractive Maple Cabinetry, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Second Floor Includes 20 x 18 Vaulted Master with 11 x 6 Private Bathroom and Walk In Closet, 14 x 12 Second Bedroom and 12 x 10 Third Bedroom, Main Floor Laundry Room and Fenced Back Yard, One Car Attached Garage, Available 06/2/2020.