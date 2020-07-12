Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nampa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 S. Camas St
820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2190 sqft
820 S. Camas St Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
819 7th Ave S
819 7th Avenue South, Nampa, ID
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
Adorable Update Home in Nampa! - The living room offers great natural light, faux fireplace with custom built ins, ceiling fan and new flooring. The kitchen is nicely sized and offers stove/oven, refrigerator, there is no dishwasher.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
324 E. Dewey Ave.
324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
620 10th Ave South
620 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located off of 10th Ave S in Nampa. This West facing unit gets plenty of natural sunlight throughout the nice open floor plan and 2 covered parking spaces just off the alleyway.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
224 1st Street North
224 1st Street South, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
890 sqft
Just minutes from the Freeway, shopping, grocery store, restaurants and so much more! This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit includes the washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
2146 Lexi's
2146 Lexi's Lane, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
930 sqft
Don't miss out in the sweet and cozy townhome in subdivision with well maintained grounds, large grassy areas, and assigned carports. Exterior paint was just finished 6-28-2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
821 Chicago Street
821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area. New carpeting throughout unit! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Nampa

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4891 Golden Spur Drive
4891 Golden Spur Drive, Canyon County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4840 sqft
***Pictures coming soon ***** Almost 5,000 square feet of house providing more than enough room for everyone. Located in the Silver Spur Ranch Subdivision right off of the Garriety Exit in Nampa.
Results within 5 miles of Nampa
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:00pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 Brian Ave
3807 Brian Avenue, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1503 sqft
Roomy Duplex - Move In Ready! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, 1503sf two story duplex. All new carpet and paint. Large living & dining room, kitchen includes fridge, oven/range & d/w, all bedrooms upstairs, central heat/air and water/trash is paid.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14199 Tara St.
14199 Tara Street, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1294 sqft
Great three bedroom home in Quiet Neighborhood - This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Caldwell (Vallivue Height Subdivision) This home has a nice sized kitchen, wall pantry with all appliances and a separate dining area and utility room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12350 W Bridger Bay Dr
12350 West Bridger Bay Drive, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1556 sqft
The Perfect Patio Home in Star! - This is a must see three bedroom, two full bath easy living home located in Pinewood Lakes subdivision. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, double sided gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen w/island and generous sized bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 N. Gray Cloud
835 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
835 N. Gray Cloud Available 08/13/20 835 Gray Cloud~3 Car Garage, Whopping Square Footage, Easy Freeway Access! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located off Pine and Ten Mile roads in a well-kept cul-de-sac close to quick freeway access! 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2762 West Anatole Drive
2762 West Anatole Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1803 sqft
This beautiful home won't last long! Fabulous location right next to Heroes Park in NW Meridian. Single level with split bedroom floor plan - vaulted ceilings add to the spacious, open feeling.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - Rent for $1595 month 1st year if lease signed before 7/15/2020. Normally $1695.00 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining.

1 of 33

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16397 Jewel Way
16397 Jewel Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1666 sqft
16397 Jewel Way Available 05/15/20 Nice Family Home In Kingsview Estates - Super nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1666sf two story home in Kingsview Estates.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nampa, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nampa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

