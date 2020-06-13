Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
16789 N Hampshire Ct
16789 North Hampshire Court, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
This is a great home located in a very nice Nampa community. Just minutes from the new Amazon Distribution Center. Also only minutes from shopping, dining out, golf and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 W. Washington
2401 West Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2237 sqft
Fantastic Rental- 3 bed + Bonus in Nampa - Property Id: 32573 Located in Roosevelt Park this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + bonus home is ready to move into.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1003 Heartland Dr.
1003 Heartland Drive, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2220 sqft
Nampa with RV space - May Special. $500 off approved tenant for May. Beautiful single level home on large lot with RV parking and large garage. Granite counters and open kitchen. Fully fenced with yard shed. Nice trees and rear elevated patio.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1604 5th St N
1604 5th Street North, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Do not miss out on this cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit. Just minutes from the freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! These units are 2 levels with Washer/Dryer hook ups on the main level with living room, kitchen and half bath.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
18303 Admiral Way
18303 Admiral Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home is very clean and comfortable.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17938 Monarch Way
17938 Monarch Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1325 sqft
17938 Monarch Way Available 07/17/20 17938 Monarch~Easy Freeway & Shopping Access, Quality Bi-Level Home! - Located just 5 minutes away from the Treasure Valley Marketplace for shopping and restaurants off of Ustick and Middleton roads, this quality
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 Brian Ave
3807 Brian Avenue, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1503 sqft
Roomy Duplex - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, 1503sf two story duplex. All new carpet and paint. Large living & dining room, kitchen includes fridge, oven/range & d/w, all bedrooms upstairs, central heat/air and water/trash is paid.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr
1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1753 sqft
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
10530 West Merab Court
10530 West Merab Court, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Star! Vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and large patio! Bright open floor plan! Photos available end of June. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Renters insurance required.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
3004 Anchor Place
3004 Anchor Place, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bed /2 Bath Home, Updated Paint, 2 Car Garage, Laminate Flooring throughout, Landscaping Included. Home Includes Back Patio that is Covered. Fenced Backyard. Living, Dinning Room and Kitchen are Open to Living Area with Lots of Light.

1 of 33

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4924 Sir James
4924 Sir James Avenue, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Nice Townhome Styled Duplex - This two story town home duplex is a great place to call home ~ features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, galley style kitchen with dishwasher, slider to outdoor patio, combination half bath and laundry room includes
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Southwest Meridian
7 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,235
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$970
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Nampa, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nampa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

