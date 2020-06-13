/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 AM
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2401 W. Washington
2401 West Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2237 sqft
Fantastic Rental- 3 bed + Bonus in Nampa - Property Id: 32573 Located in Roosevelt Park this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + bonus home is ready to move into.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
112 S Juniper St
112 South Juniper Street, Nampa, ID
112 S Juniper St Available 07/06/20 Surprisingly LARGE Home in Central Nampa Close to NNU! - This beautiful 3 story home features 5 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. You are greeted by lots of natural light from the over-sized living room windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1003 Heartland Dr.
1003 Heartland Drive, Nampa, ID
Nampa with RV space - May Special. $500 off approved tenant for May. Beautiful single level home on large lot with RV parking and large garage. Granite counters and open kitchen. Fully fenced with yard shed. Nice trees and rear elevated patio.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
16789 N Hampshire Ct
16789 North Hampshire Court, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
This is a great home located in a very nice Nampa community. Just minutes from the new Amazon Distribution Center. Also only minutes from shopping, dining out, golf and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
821 Chicago Street
821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area. New carpeting throughout unit! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
7159 E Hampton Ln.
7159 East Hampton Lane, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
7159 E Hampton Ln. Available 06/05/20 Cute Nampa family home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods. Fabulous location. 7159 E. Hampton. - Cute family home in one of Nampa's most desirable neighborhoods.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1017 East Iowa Avenue - 2
1017 East Iowa Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1229 sqft
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1725 E Sherman Ave
1725 East Sherman Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
1725 E Sherman Ave Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home with a wonderful garden! Located in Nampa, just off E Amity and Powerline Rd.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
17603 Mountain Springs Ave
17603 Mountain Springs Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1502 sqft
Do not miss out on being the first tenant in this brand new home!! Just off of Middleton Rd and Ustick. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1025 East Iowa Avenue - 2
1025 E Iowa Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1229 sqft
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
224 1st Street North
224 1st Street South, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
890 sqft
Just minutes from the Freeway, shopping, grocery store, restaurants and so much more! This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit includes the washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Nampa
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
18303 Admiral Way
18303 Admiral Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home is very clean and comfortable.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
17938 Monarch Way
17938 Monarch Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1325 sqft
17938 Monarch Way Available 07/17/20 17938 Monarch~Easy Freeway & Shopping Access, Quality Bi-Level Home! - Located just 5 minutes away from the Treasure Valley Marketplace for shopping and restaurants off of Ustick and Middleton roads, this quality
Results within 5 miles of Nampa
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
7685 Declaration Dr.
7685 E Declaration Dr, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1900 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Home with Bonus Room - Available NOW!! The home will fit your needs perfectly. It combines the finest elements of a one-story home with wide open living spaces and private bedroom areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Meridian
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - $500 off first month to qualified tenant. 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining. (RLNE5796662)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3807 Brian Ave
3807 Brian Avenue, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1503 sqft
Roomy Duplex - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, 1503sf two story duplex. All new carpet and paint. Large living & dining room, kitchen includes fridge, oven/range & d/w, all bedrooms upstairs, central heat/air and water/trash is paid.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
12191 W Evely Pines Lane
12191 W Evely Pines Ln, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1754 sqft
Beautiful Townhome - Elegant townhouse in rural setting. Just built and beautiful. Tile, hardwood, quartz and new stainless steel appliances. Fireplace and walk-in shower. Community pool and much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5148937)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4411 Newbridge St, Caldwell
4411 Newbridge St, Caldwell, ID
Newly Constructed Home - 4 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room - 06/20/2020 This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom popular split bedroom home features a functional bonus room, 2 car garage & private fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Meridian
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr
1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1753 sqft
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.