Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

109 Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eagle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
255 Wooddale Ave
255 South Wooddale Avenue, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2070 sqft
Spacious Eagle home! - Beautiful and spacious Eagle home. 4 bd./ 2 ba., 2070 sq.ft., with bonus room. Large kitchen with all appliances: range with built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Living room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place
1095 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
689 South Lone Brook Way
689 South Lone Brook Way, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1730 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
10263 W Carlton Bay Dr
10263 West Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1665 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with flexible work to live area downstairs, this is the 3rd bedroom. Stained and sealed concrete flooring and granite kitchen counter-tops. Grass common area out front and private courtyard patio out back.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
7580 N. Dodgin Ave.
7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.

1 of 50

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
9173 W. Steve St.
9173 West Steve Street, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1495 sqft
(9 month lease option OR LONGER)....3 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard and landscaping included! Low maintenance super cute home! Everything on the main level so NO stairs to manage. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,226
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$980
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$906
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7291 W Cascade Dr
7291 Cascade Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1764 sqft
7291 W Cascade Dr Available 08/17/20 Retro Townhome in Downtown Boise!! - Retro-trendy Townhome located in the heart of the Boise Bench within walking distance to the Boise Towne Square Mall and located on the City Bus Route.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
7154 W Waverly Court
7154 West Waverly Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1240 sqft
Boise Bench 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family residence. - Three Bedroom Two Bath Boise Bench Single Family Residence, granite counter tops, family room, eating area, open floor plan, gazebo in back, gardening space with raised beds.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4076 Adams St
4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020 This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
292 Ryegate St
292 E Ryegate Dr, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2582 sqft
This gorgeous home is a 5 bedroom 3 bath custom home with over 2500 square feet of comfortable living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eagle, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eagle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

