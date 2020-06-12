/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID
56 N Yale St Unit B
56 N Yale St, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
884 sqft
56 N Yale St Unit B Available 07/10/20 56 N Yale St, #B - This home has covered parking and close to everything, shopping, freeway, schools and parks. Yard care is included. 2 bedrooms with an open kitchen living room area.
2146 Lexi's
2146 Lexi's Lane, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
930 sqft
Don't miss out in the sweet and cozy townhome in subdivision with well maintained grounds, large grassy areas, and assigned carports.
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.
1604 5th St N
1604 5th Street North, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Do not miss out on this cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit. Just minutes from the freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! These units are 2 levels with Washer/Dryer hook ups on the main level with living room, kitchen and half bath.
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Nampa
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
2103 Oak St
2103 East Oak Street, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$895
812 sqft
Conveniently located close to The College of Idaho, Stampede Grounds, grocery stores, restaurants, and so much more! This unit is just waiting for its next tenant. This unit has a nice sized living room and both bedrooms are of ample size and space.
4924 Sir James
4924 Sir James Avenue, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Nice Townhome Styled Duplex - This two story town home duplex is a great place to call home ~ features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, galley style kitchen with dishwasher, slider to outdoor patio, combination half bath and laundry room includes
Results within 10 miles of Nampa
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
616 E Freeport St
616 East Freeport Street, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
624 sqft
This is a super clean, very well kept home. Has new paint, carpet and flooring. Close to downtown Caldwell and very easy freeway access. Lawn mowing and trimming will be provided but watering will be a tenant obligation.
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Old Town Meridian
1071 W. Pine Ave
1071 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.