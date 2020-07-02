Apartment List
6 Apartments for rent in Twin Falls, ID with parking

2441 Kimberly Rd
2441 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$3,500
5000 sqft
5000 Sq. Ft. Building on 1.57 acres. Office area, shop area with two overhead doors, gas heat, central air conditioning. High Traffic count on Kimberly Road. High Visibility signage for Business Exposure for traffic in both directions.

904 3rd Ave W
904 3rd Avenue West, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$750
1650 sqft
Commercial Shop for Lease. Approx 1650 sq ft. 9 foot by 9 foot Overhead door with 9 foot 10 inch tall ceilings in Shop. Concrete floor. Nice office area. Gas Heat, Tool room or storage area in back of shop. Lots of parking in back of shop.

215 Eastland Dr
215 Eastland Dr, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$3,500
5000 sqft
approximately 5000 sq. ft. commercial building, 2 bathrooms, gas heat, 8 X 10 overhead door at the back of the building, parking. Great building for many options. $3500.00 a month plus deposit. NO SMOKING

875 Eastland Dr
875 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
This cute little one bedroom one bathroom home was completely remodeled inside and out in July of 2016. It sits on an over-sized city lot and includes a 1 car garage and a lawn sprinkler system for the yard. Apply online at www.rentmeidaho.

529 Addison Ave W
529 Addison Avenue West, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$2,000
1558 sqft
Office space with 2 separate offices, Large Reception Area and restroom. Location on a high visibility highway, lots of room for exposing and promoting ones product or parking vehicles. Short- or long-term lease options available. $2000.

1184 Golden Pheasant Dr
1184 Golden Pheasant Drive, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1218 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home built in 2006 with large fenced backyard, two car garage, shed for storage, large living room, mature trees on property, central heat and air, dishwasher, microwave and large pantry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Twin Falls, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Twin Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.