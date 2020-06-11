821 Chicago Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area.



New carpeting throughout unit!



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.



No pets. No smoking. Security deposit is equal to one month of rent. This property is not approved to accept housing vouchers. Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance.



Qualifications:

Credit score approx 630

Monthly income approx 3x the rent

Good rental history

Good personal references

Clean background check

$30 application processing fee



Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis!