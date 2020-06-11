821 Chicago Street

Amenities
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area.
New carpeting throughout unit!
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.
No pets. No smoking. Security deposit is equal to one month of rent. This property is not approved to accept housing vouchers. Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance.
Qualifications:
Credit score approx 630
Monthly income approx 3x the rent
Good rental history
Good personal references
Clean background check
$30 application processing fee
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis!