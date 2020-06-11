All apartments in Nampa
Find more places like 821 Chicago Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nampa, ID
/
821 Chicago Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

821 Chicago Street

821 Chicago Street · (208) 495-5255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nampa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID 83686

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area.

New carpeting throughout unit!

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.

No pets. No smoking. Security deposit is equal to one month of rent. This property is not approved to accept housing vouchers. Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance.

Qualifications:
Credit score approx 630
Monthly income approx 3x the rent
Good rental history
Good personal references
Clean background check
$30 application processing fee

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Chicago Street have any available units?
821 Chicago Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 821 Chicago Street have?
Some of 821 Chicago Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Chicago Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 Chicago Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Chicago Street pet-friendly?
No, 821 Chicago Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 821 Chicago Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 Chicago Street does offer parking.
Does 821 Chicago Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Chicago Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Chicago Street have a pool?
No, 821 Chicago Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 Chicago Street have accessible units?
No, 821 Chicago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Chicago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Chicago Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Chicago Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 Chicago Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 821 Chicago Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nampa 2 BedroomsNampa 3 Bedrooms
Nampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNampa Apartments with Parking
Nampa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Caldwell, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity