Nampa, ID
820 S. Camas St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

820 S. Camas St

820 South Camas Street · (208) 884-5249
Location

820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID 83686

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 820 S. Camas St · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2190 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and pantry. The downstairs offers the office/den, 1 bedroom with custom closet built ins, 1 full bathroom, and second living space. The second living space is where you will find the washer and dryer. Upstairs there are the master bedroom and bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and 3rd full bathroom. The master bedroom has large walk in closet with custom built ins and on suite with lots of storage and walk in shower only, there is no tub. The backyard is great for entertainment with large patio and private basketball court. There is RV parking and covered side port. There is no garage but the drive is extra long! This home is has well water and septic, there is no garbage disposal.

**6-9 MONTH LEASE ONLY!**

*TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY!*

We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5907048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 S. Camas St have any available units?
820 S. Camas St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 820 S. Camas St have?
Some of 820 S. Camas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 S. Camas St currently offering any rent specials?
820 S. Camas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 S. Camas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 S. Camas St is pet friendly.
Does 820 S. Camas St offer parking?
Yes, 820 S. Camas St offers parking.
Does 820 S. Camas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 S. Camas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 S. Camas St have a pool?
No, 820 S. Camas St does not have a pool.
Does 820 S. Camas St have accessible units?
No, 820 S. Camas St does not have accessible units.
Does 820 S. Camas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 S. Camas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 S. Camas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 S. Camas St does not have units with air conditioning.
