820 S. Camas St

Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and pantry. The downstairs offers the office/den, 1 bedroom with custom closet built ins, 1 full bathroom, and second living space. The second living space is where you will find the washer and dryer. Upstairs there are the master bedroom and bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and 3rd full bathroom. The master bedroom has large walk in closet with custom built ins and on suite with lots of storage and walk in shower only, there is no tub. The backyard is great for entertainment with large patio and private basketball court. There is RV parking and covered side port. There is no garage but the drive is extra long! This home is has well water and septic, there is no garbage disposal.



**6-9 MONTH LEASE ONLY!**



