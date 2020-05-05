1604 5th St N

Amenities

Do not miss out on this cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit. Just minutes from the freeway, restaurants, shopping and more!



These units are 2 levels with Washer/Dryer hook ups on the main level with living room, kitchen and half bath. Both bedrooms are downstairs along with the full bath. Extra storage available in the back. Shared back deck with other units.



Call Aloha Property Management to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**Tenants pays for electric only. Water, sewer, trash are included. No pets.**Renters Insurance required**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account**



