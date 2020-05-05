All apartments in Nampa
Last updated May 5 2020

1604 5th St N

1604 5th Street North · (208) 314-8713
Location

1604 5th Street North, Nampa, ID 83687

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Do not miss out on this cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit. Just minutes from the freeway, restaurants, shopping and more!

These units are 2 levels with Washer/Dryer hook ups on the main level with living room, kitchen and half bath. Both bedrooms are downstairs along with the full bath. Extra storage available in the back. Shared back deck with other units.

Call Aloha Property Management to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**Tenants pays for electric only. Water, sewer, trash are included. No pets.**Renters Insurance required**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account**

Amenities: 2 Bed, 1.5 bathrooms, Kitchen, electric stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Living Room, Dining Area, Baseboard Heat, Wall AC unit, Storage Room, no pets, no gas, split level, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Tenant Pays Electric ONLY, Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 5th St N have any available units?
1604 5th St N has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1604 5th St N have?
Some of 1604 5th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 5th St N currently offering any rent specials?
1604 5th St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 5th St N pet-friendly?
No, 1604 5th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 1604 5th St N offer parking?
No, 1604 5th St N does not offer parking.
Does 1604 5th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 5th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 5th St N have a pool?
No, 1604 5th St N does not have a pool.
Does 1604 5th St N have accessible units?
No, 1604 5th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 5th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 5th St N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 5th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1604 5th St N has units with air conditioning.
