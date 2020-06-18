All apartments in Nampa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

112 S Juniper St

112 South Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 South Juniper Street, Nampa, ID 83686

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
112 S Juniper St Available 07/06/20 Surprisingly LARGE Home in Central Nampa Close to NNU! - This beautiful 3 story home features 5 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. You are greeted by lots of natural light from the over-sized living room windows. The home features a vintage 50's themed kitchen. There is also a kitchenette in the basement. A detached 2 car garage is also accessible with alley access. The main floor holds the living room, vintage kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Downstairs is the washer/dryer hookups, kitchenette, 1 bathroom, and 2 spacious bedrooms. The upstairs contains a massive flex space. It could be used as a bedroom or a bonus room. You will be so pleased with your choice of moving into this home!

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5785847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S Juniper St have any available units?
112 S Juniper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nampa, ID.
Is 112 S Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
112 S Juniper St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S Juniper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 S Juniper St is pet friendly.
Does 112 S Juniper St offer parking?
Yes, 112 S Juniper St does offer parking.
Does 112 S Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 S Juniper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S Juniper St have a pool?
No, 112 S Juniper St does not have a pool.
Does 112 S Juniper St have accessible units?
No, 112 S Juniper St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 S Juniper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 S Juniper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 S Juniper St does not have units with air conditioning.
