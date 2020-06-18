Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

112 S Juniper St Available 07/06/20 Surprisingly LARGE Home in Central Nampa Close to NNU! - This beautiful 3 story home features 5 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. You are greeted by lots of natural light from the over-sized living room windows. The home features a vintage 50's themed kitchen. There is also a kitchenette in the basement. A detached 2 car garage is also accessible with alley access. The main floor holds the living room, vintage kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Downstairs is the washer/dryer hookups, kitchenette, 1 bathroom, and 2 spacious bedrooms. The upstairs contains a massive flex space. It could be used as a bedroom or a bonus room. You will be so pleased with your choice of moving into this home!



No Cats Allowed



