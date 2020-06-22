Amenities

4747 S. Highcliff Pl. Available 07/01/20 Never Lived in 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Meridian - Welcome to this beautiful Hayden Home, located in Meridian (located off of Amity between Locust Grove and Eagle Road). Featuring 3 bedrooms (with 2 master suites) and 3 full bathrooms, open kitchen, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, fully fenced back yard, with an oversized 2 car garage. Located in a cul-de-sac. Seasonal lawncare is provided. Available for rent on July for $1895 a month. For more information contact Tillie (208) 861-5198. Windermere Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity.



