Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4747 S. Highcliff Pl.

4747 South Highcliff Avenue · (208) 861-5198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4747 South Highcliff Avenue, Meridian, ID 83642
Southeast Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4747 S. Highcliff Pl. Available 07/01/20 Never Lived in 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Meridian - Welcome to this beautiful Hayden Home, located in Meridian (located off of Amity between Locust Grove and Eagle Road). Featuring 3 bedrooms (with 2 master suites) and 3 full bathrooms, open kitchen, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, fully fenced back yard, with an oversized 2 car garage. Located in a cul-de-sac. Seasonal lawncare is provided. Available for rent on July for $1895 a month. For more information contact Tillie (208) 861-5198. Windermere Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4915825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. have any available units?
4747 S. Highcliff Pl. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4747 S. Highcliff Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. does offer parking.
Does 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. have a pool?
No, 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4747 S. Highcliff Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
