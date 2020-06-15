346 E. Producer Dr.

Amenities

PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining. 9 foot ceilings throughout, a beautiful 2 story vaulted ceiling in the living room and exceptionally large great room off the kitchen. This home features an extra large master suite with a soaker tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Enjoy the extra large upstairs laundry room and the 4th bedroom on main level is a great flex space.



The Ventana Subdivision offers a community pool with multiple large common areas. This home is conveniently located off Meridian Rd. in between McMillan & Chinden Rd. in Meridian. The backyard is fully fenced with an extra large patio. Entertaining is easy with all appliances included in this well equipped kitchen and of course the washer & dryer set for your convenience.



**If you move in December you will no rent, just security deposit!**



No Cats Allowed



