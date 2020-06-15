All apartments in Meridian
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:08 AM

346 E. Producer Dr.

346 East Producer Drive · (208) 884-5249 ext. 208
Location

346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID 83646
Northeast Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 346 E. Producer Dr. · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining. 9 foot ceilings throughout, a beautiful 2 story vaulted ceiling in the living room and exceptionally large great room off the kitchen. This home features an extra large master suite with a soaker tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Enjoy the extra large upstairs laundry room and the 4th bedroom on main level is a great flex space.

The Ventana Subdivision offers a community pool with multiple large common areas. This home is conveniently located off Meridian Rd. in between McMillan & Chinden Rd. in Meridian. The backyard is fully fenced with an extra large patio. Entertaining is easy with all appliances included in this well equipped kitchen and of course the washer & dryer set for your convenience.

**If you move in December you will no rent, just security deposit!**

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Alishia@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4679040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 E. Producer Dr. have any available units?
346 E. Producer Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 346 E. Producer Dr. have?
Some of 346 E. Producer Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 E. Producer Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
346 E. Producer Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 E. Producer Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 E. Producer Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 346 E. Producer Dr. offer parking?
No, 346 E. Producer Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 346 E. Producer Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 E. Producer Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 E. Producer Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 346 E. Producer Dr. has a pool.
Does 346 E. Producer Dr. have accessible units?
No, 346 E. Producer Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 346 E. Producer Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 E. Producer Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 E. Producer Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 E. Producer Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
